Honor has launched two new smartwatches in India, namely Honor Watch ES and Honor Watch GS Pro. Their price has been fixed at Rs 7,499 and its price is Rs 17,999 respectively. The design of Honor Watch ES is appealing to the youth and has a rectangular shaped display. At the same time, Honor Watch GS Pro has been made keeping in mind the special urban explorers, which has a circular display. Explain that both the smartwatches were introduced at IFA 2020 last month.

Specifications of Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touch display, which has a resolution of 454×454 pixels. The company has given GPS support in this watch with Kirin A1 processor and dual navigation system. The smartwatch has a built-in speaker and microphone for voice calling. In addition, the company has added a SpO2 monitor to increase its merits, which works to measure blood oxygen levels. The smartwatch offers features such as heart rate monitor, 100 workout modes, stress monitor, sleep tracking and 6-axis sensor. This watch is 5ATM water resistant and has built-in storage. The company claims that its battery lasts for 25 days after a full charge.

Features of Honor Watch ES

The Honor Watch ES has a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch display, which has a resolution of 280×456 pixels. It has the feature of Always On Display. The company has given a total of 95 workout modes, 12 animated workout courses and 44 animated exercise moves. Like other smartwatches, it also has features like SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep and stress monitor. According to the company’s claim, it gives a 10-day battery backup once full charge.