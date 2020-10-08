Sub Brand Honor of smartphone maker company Huawei launched two new smartwatches Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES in India. The design of Honor Watch ES is appealing to the youth and has a rectangular shape display. At the same time, Honor Watch GS Pro has been made keeping in mind the special urban explorers and has a circular display. Both smartwatches were introduced at IFA 2020 last month.The company has priced the Honor Watch GS Pro at Rs 17,999 and comes in the Midnight Black color option. At the same time, Honor Watch ES can be purchased for Rs 7,499 and it comes in Meteorite Black Color. The sale of Honor Watch GS Pro will start on Flipkart from October 16, although Flipkart Plus members can buy it a day in advance. At the same time, Honor Watch ES will be on Amazon from October 17 and it will be available for Prime Members from October 16.

Feature of Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touch display, which has a resolution of 454×454 pixels. It has GPS support with Kirin A1 processor and dual navigation system. The smartwatch has a built-in speaker and microphone for voice calling. It also has a SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen levels. Apart from this, the smartwatch offers features like heart rate monitor, 100 workout modes, stress monitor, sleep tracking and 6-axis sensor.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistant and has built-in storage in which users can hold 500 songs. The smartwatch works with both Android and iOS devices. The company claims that it goes on full charge for 25 days.

Feature of Honor Watch ES

Honor Watch ES has a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED touch display, which has a resolution of 280×456 pixels. It also features Always On Display. It offers 12 animated workout courses and 44 animated exercise moves in addition to a total of 95 workout modes. Like other smartwatches, it also has features like SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep and stress monitor. The company claims that it goes on full charge for 10 days. Smartwatch notifications are available in it.

