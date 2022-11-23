Honor today announced the launch in China of Magic Vs, a new foldable smartphone. “We are thrilled to introduce our next-generation foldable flagship, Honor Magic Vs, which packs groundbreaking innovations and an exceptional user experience into an elegant and refined design,” said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co, Ltd. “Honor Magic Vs will be our first foldable smartphone to debut overseas and we are confident that it will deliver huge advances, transforming the way people around the world use their smartphones.” The phone is 12.9mm thin when folded and weighs 261g, making it the lightest foldable smartphone in the industry. It is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Thanks to the hinge design, Magic Vs folds without gaps and offers a crease-free display when opened.

The hinge is in fact without gears, made with a single piece casting technology, which drastically reduces the number of components of the support structure used. Constructed from aerospace-grade materials, the zipper is capable of withstanding over 400,000 creases, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use at 100 creases per day. The display is 6.45 inches when folded, with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. When unfolded, Magic Vs offers a tablet-like experience with a 7.9-inch internal display. Magic Vs supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and offers up to 1.07 billion colors, with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is also equipped with Dynamic Dimming, which intelligently and dynamically adjusts the brightness of the screen to reduce eye strain caused by prolonged use of the screen. The Circadian Night Display reduces the negative effects of blue light and helps users improve sleep quality. Both screens feature 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce screen flickering.

The Honor Magic Vs is equipped with a triple camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 main camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro main camera, and an 8MP 3X optical zoom camera. The smartphone is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage. 100% battery in 46 minutes with the 66W charger. Magic Vs is also equipped with a Dual TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) security system, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, which offers hardware-level protection to users, ensuring greater privacy and security. On board is the latest version of MagicOS 7.0, based on Android 12. The European release date has not yet been announced, but in China the phone is up for pre-order in orange, cyan and black colors at a price of 7,499 RMB (about 1,000 euros).