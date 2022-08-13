HONOR presents “HONOR Magic Moments“a sweepstakes that started on August 12 and will end on September 30th and which will involve young creators from all over the Italian national territory.

The main objective of the initiative is to allow participants to show your creative flair through the production of photographic and / or video content capable of telling a storyfrom convey emotions involving the jury who will decide, at the end of October, the 15 winning contributions of the project.

Make art with your mobile to create Magic Moments

Once again after the official launch of the flagship HONOR Magic4 Pro, the brand is approaching more and more concretely towards the world of videography and photography, artistic fields which will also include the works of the participants of the “HONOR Magic Moments” competition. In fact, the users who participate will be able to create works according to their own creativity, creating them exclusively through the use of a mobile device of any brand and classified within 10 pre-selected categories: sustainability, short films, photo series, documentary, abstract, night shot, landscape, urban landscape, portrait and animals.

To participate in the competition, simply upload your work on the dedicated platform.

The project will officially end on October 31, 2022, when the jury will finally evaluate the contents received in all categories according to the following criteria: expressive originality and relevance to the theme proposed in the category of participation.

He will be an exceptional judge Stefano Guindaniprofessional photographer and brand ambassador, a lover of challenges and a great supporter of talent.

The 15 finalists will be able to win some of the most interesting devices of the HONOR line up:

1st place will receive an Honor Magic4 pro bundled with Watch GS 3 and Earbuds 2 Lite for a total value of € 1,147.00

2nd to 6th place will receive an Honor Magic 4 Lite bundled with Earbuds 2 Lite for a total value of € 311.00

7th to 15th place will receive Earbuds 2 Lite worth € 82.00

Once again, as amply demonstrated by the recent partnership with NABA – New Academy of Fine Arts in Milan – HONOR is again spokesperson for “The Power of Magic” highlighting the union between young talents and the cutting-edge technological support of the brand itselfcreated to give a user experience as simple as it is performing.