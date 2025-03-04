In the MWC 2025, Honor has presented its ambitious Alpha Plan, a three -phase strategy to transform its business into a complete ecosystem of devices connected by AI. With an investment of 10,000 million dollars in the next five years.

James Li, CEO of the company, made it clear from the stage: «The IA revolution will transform the device industry rather than any other previous technology. Not only will it change the way we interact with the devices, but will redefine our society and culture. «And for this, they need an open ecosystem, without barriers between brands and platforms.

Honor has devised a plan divided into three parts; The smartphone with multimodal perception, an intelligent ecosystem with collaborative and an intelligent world where AI is the core of society.

Honor bets that phones cease to be simple devices to become intelligent agents. The example they gave in the event was quite illustrative, imagine that you just left a congress and want to dine in a good local food restaurant. Instead of opening Google Maps, read reviews and make the reservation manually, the phone would take care of everything. Check the calendar to see when the event ends, look for restaurants with good score, consult traffic and perform the reserve in Openable. This whole process occurs on the device, without relying on the cloud, thanks to its new AI agent with graphic interface (Gui-Based Ai Agent). Basically, a system that interacts with applications as a human would do, but automatically.









To realize this vision, Honor has announced strategic alliances with Google and Qualcomm. The latter contributes its Snapdragon platform with integrated, while Google provides advanced tools such as Gemini 2.0 to improve user experience.

During the presentation, Alex Katouzian, from Qualcomm, highlighted the importance of taking AI to the device itself, without depending on the cloud. For his part, Matt Waldbusser, from Google, stressed that the key to the future of AI will be the collaboration between brands to ensure that users can make the most of technology without worrying about compatibility limitations.

To seal this commitment, Honor organized a symbolic lighting ceremony of a tree, in which executives from Google, Qualcomm and other strategic partners participated.

In addition to the Alpha Plan, Honor has taken advantage of the MWC to present new devices. Honor Magicbook Pro 14, an ultralight laptop with integrated and autonomy close to the MacBook, honor pad V9, a tablet with 2.8k screen and optimization with AI, Honor Watch 5 Ultra, a smartwatch with 15 days of battery and advanced health functions, honor Earbuds Open, headphones with translation in real time and audio optimized by ia.

In terms of availability, the Magicbook Pro 14 and the Watch 5 Ultra will not reach Europe, but the Earbuds Open and the PAD V9 yes. The tablet will cost € 499 and € 149 headphones.