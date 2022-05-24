Honor has also launched the new Earbuds 3 Pro earphones in Italy, available on the official website at 199 euros. It is the world’s first true wireless headphones with dual driver coaxial design, with 11mm diameter dynamic driver and ceramic piezoelectric tweeted for better bass effect and more clarity in the highs. They are equipped with artificial intelligence-managed noise suppression, with three modes: ultra, general, and cozy. They have fast charging with up to 36 hours of standby time without a case, and to play two hours of music, a five-minute recharge is enough, 10 minutes to get from zero to 65 percent. The case can also be charged wirelessly. They are available in two colors, white and gray.