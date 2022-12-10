media world throw the HONOR Days with unmissable discounts on the brand’s most popular smartphones, confirming the brand’s link with the retail world.

Check out the offers on the Mediaworld flyer below.

HONOR 70 on offer to €529 instead of €599.90

The HONOR 70 is the latest addition to HONOR’s N-series, a device boasting cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks and innovations in smartphone design, photography and videography.

HONOR 70 features an outstanding dual main camera with a 54MP IMX800 Super Sensing main camera with an industry-leading 1/1.49-inch IMX800 sensor and a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro main camera which delivers outstanding image quality with improved low-light performance and increased light sensitivity for clearer, richer images.

Equipped with a special technology automatic tracking of the personHONOR 70 introduces the first ever function of the Solo Cut mode, which allows passionate creators to produce portrait-rich vlogs that highlight a specific person in group videos. Fusing aesthetics and technology, it features a symmetrical Super Dual-Curved Screen for an incredibly comfortable and balanced grip and a 6.67-inch curved OLED 58orwhich offers an unprecedented view.

The screen supports 1.07 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 and HDR10+, providing users with vivid colors and sharp details and an immersive entertainment experience when watching content. Endowed with the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G 6nm SoC and supported by HONOR’s pioneering technological innovations, GPU Turbo X and OS Turbo X, it delivers outstanding performance and increased power designed for communications, gaming and more. With a wide range of new features and functionality, including a 4800mAh ultra-large battery with 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology and the latest HONOR Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12, HONOR 70 ensures an unforgettable smartphone experience for users all over the world.

HONOR MAGIC4 PRO on offer to €799 instead of €1,099.90

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and supported by core technologies including GPU Turbo X and OS Turbo X that maximize the chipset’s capability, the HONOR Magic4 Pro offers an outstanding usage performance, unmatched.

Inspired by the beauty and aesthetics of symmetry, features a symmetrical designincluding the return of the exclusive triple camera circular layout by HONOR, also known as “The Eye of the Muse“. Equipped with a Quad-Curved Display LTPO from 6.81 inches and ultra-narrow bezels on both sidesHONOR Magic4 Pro offers users an immersive experience in viewing, playing and reading.

Offering a revolution in screen technology, the pulse width modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz of HONOR Magic4 Pro is the highest ever achieved in an LTPO display. HONOR Magic4 Pro takes a huge leap forward in photography and videography, packing an exceptional triple camera combination powered by computational photography ultra-fusion to produce high-definition images with astonishing clarity, every time. Equipped with Magic-Log Movie Master, HONOR Magic4 Pro delivers cinematic-grade videography and shooting experience superior to its competitors, allowing novice creators to bring Hollywood-style color and atmosphere to their content.

With a wide range of exciting new features and functionality, including a Wired and Wireless HONOR SuperCharge 100WHONOR Magic UI 6.0 and pioneering privacy and security features, HONOR Magic4 Pro brings an unforgettable smartphone experience to users around the world.

HONOR Magic4 Lite 4G on offer to €229 instead of €299.90

HONOR Magic4 4G Lite brings users a number of innovative flagship features, an exceptional experience and extraordinary quality, all at an affordable price. HONOR Magic4 Lite comes with a 4800mAh long-lasting battery powered by HONOR’s innovative flagship fast charging technology, 66W HONOR SuperChargeensuring users can recharge their device 48% from the plate in just 15 minutes and 80% in just 30 minutes.

Users can enjoy a faster and more efficient smartphone experience with the original technology of HONOR. Backed by HONOR’s leading innovative technical solutions, the HONOR Magic4 Lite has been designed with flagship-level super-narrow bezels 1.05mm, 40% narrower than most smartphones of the same category. HONOR Magic4 Lite offers a outstanding 94% screen-to-body ratio, offering a truly immersive entertainment experience for movies, gaming and enhanced web browsing. The HONOR Magic4 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform, which offers superior performance while conserving power for users. With HONOR RAM Turbo Technology (8GB+2GB), HONOR Magic4 Lite can open multiple applications simultaneously without compromising efficiency, ensuring an exceptionally smooth user experience no matter the task at hand.

HONOR X8 4G on offer at the price of €199 instead of €269.90

Providing a series of innovative technological solutions, HONOR X8 4G presents a elegant design, ultra-thin and light weight, a large screen with super narrow bezels, exceptional photographic capabilities and powerful performance that exceeds expectations, all at an affordable price.

Incredibly thin, sleek and elegant, it was designed with a lightweight body. Bringing an outstanding photography experience, boasts a Quad Camera setup. The 5MP wide-angle camera with a 120° angle of view and an f/2.2 aperture allows users to capture more elements in the frame with greater ease and comfort.

HONOR X8 is equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (6G+2G) which expands RAM memory by compressing background applications preventing background processes from being blocked. HONOR X8 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, which guarantees users a long battery life, offering up to 13 hours of YouTube video content playback, 19 hours of web browsing or 9.3 hours of gaming. With 22.5W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, users can top up their device with enough charge to enable three hours of online video playback in just ten minutes.

HONOR X7 on offer to €169 instead of €209

HONOR X7 offers users extraordinary battery performance for long-lasting connectivity, an immersive display and a host of innovative HONOR technology solutions, all at an affordable price.

Equipped with a large ba5000mAh battery for all day productivityHONOR X7 earns its place at the top of the chart thanks to the outstanding battery lifegiving users the freedom to enjoy up to 49 hours of phone time on a single charge.

Supported by 22.5W HONOR Wired SuperCharge, users can also power their device to support three hours of online video playback in just 10 minutes. Designed with a 6.74-inch HONOR FullView Display, the HONOR X7 delivers an experience of immersive entertainmentoffering a realistic visual experience, ideal for watching movies, browsing photos or playing games.

Bringing users an enhanced multimedia and gaming experience, it is powered by the Qualcomm mobile platform Snapdragon 680, an advanced 6nm processor supported by Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which is designed to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Further enhancing performance, it boasts the innovative HONOR RAM Turbo Technology, which allows you to keep more apps in the background for an uninterrupted gaming experience.