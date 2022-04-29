The Canalys company, which deals with market analysis, has released a report on the smartphone market in Chinaby comparing Q1 2021 with Q1 2022, and highlighting the rather marked variations that took place within a year.

The protagonist is certainly Honor, which during Q1 2021 had only 5% market share with 4.9 million devices sold, while in Q1 2022 it emerged victorious with 20% market share and 15 million devices sold, with a 205% annual growtha real boom for the company that only recently separated from Huawei, escaping the US ban that hit the latter.

Another growing brand is Apple, which records an increase in devices sold equal to 17% compared to last year, and secures third place on the Chinese market, one step away from OPPO with 13.8 million devices sold against 13, 9 of the latter. All the other brands are instead downOPPO loses 34%, but is still in second position, while under Apple we find, in order, Vivo and Xiaomi, which have in any case suffered a decline of 44% and 22% respectively.

For Honor this is certainly a great result, after all China remains the main market for the brand, while it will be necessary to see what the results will be on the international market, where the company is trying to recover the numbers of the past. Recently the Honor X8 and X7 devices have been launched in Italy, certainly more in line with the prices of those that were the company’s products on our market in the phase preceding the US ban, but still not as convincing as at the time, when the he company has won many customers thanks to the advantageous quality-price ratio of its terminals.

We will see how the situation evolves, it will be interesting to analyze the next four months, will Honor be able to keep the first place or will it be overtaken by OPPO and Apple?