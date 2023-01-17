Honor today announced the launch of three new devices: the X7a and X6 smartphones and the Honor Pad X8. Honor X7a is equipped with a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP Ultra-clear quad camera, 128GB of storage and a 6.74-inch FullView display. The smartphone supports up to 42 hours of social media browsing, 42 hours of phone calls or 29 hours of music streaming on a full charge. It can be charged in a fast way to allow users to enjoy over 10 hours of music streaming with 30 minutes of charging. The optical system comprises a 50MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, the front camera is 8MP. The MicroSD card slot allows users to further expand the storage up to 1TB.

The Honor X6 is the latest addition to the X Series. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP triple camera system and a large storage space that is expandable with 4GB+64GB memory, making the innovations of the Honor more accessible. smartphones. It offers up to 17 hours of online video streaming, 18 hours of social media browsing, and 31 hours of music playback. It features a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. The display is 6.5 inches. Thanks to the eBook mode, X6 can convert the screen to black and white.

Honor Pad X8 is the new tablet of the range with a thickness of 7.55 mm and a weight of only 460 grams with a 10.1-inch FHD display, with a high-definition resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of ‘80%. The pad features two symmetrically placed high-amplitude speakers on either side. Honor Pad X8 is equipped with the latest Magic UI 6.1 user interface based on Android 12. X7a is available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black, starting at 209 euros. X6 is available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue, prices starting from 179 euros. Pad X8 is available in the Blue Hour color for 229 euros.