Honor today announced the Italian launch of the Earbuds 3 Pro, elegant wireless earphones that offer users the right sound support to listen to their favorite music and have superior call quality. For an immersive, seamless experience, the new Earbuds 3 Pro feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that recognizes surrounding sounds and automatically activates various noise canceling modes. In addition, they are also the industry’s first True Wireless (TWS) Stereo Earphones to feature 5-speed fast charging technology.

“The HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro go further, delivering a superior listening experience”, he has declared George ZhaoCEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. “Our goal is to bring innovation and value to consumers around the world, to users who want style, sound quality and functionality every day”.

Engaging listening experience thanks to innovation and technology

The priority of the Earbuds 3 Pro earphones is that of ensure high quality and exceptionally realistic sound. The earphones boast the world’s first dual-driver coaxial design, with a powerful 11mm diameter dynamic driver and a ceramic piezoelectric tweeter that ensures natural bass and treble clarity and melodiousness.

The intelligent Adaptive ANC function is perfect for users who want an intelligent and trouble-free experience. HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro earphones intelligently recognize surrounding and ambient sounds switch between active noise cancellation modes (Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, ANC). These are Ultra mode, General mode and Cozy mode, and they allow users to immerse themselves in their music or game without any distraction.

Also, call noise cancellation makes it easier for users on the phone receive and transmit the correct messages. The HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro blocks audible distractions around you, also preventing them from being picked up and transmitted during the call. This allows users to make voice calls even when they are in noisy or crowded areas.

Thanks to AI Leakage Compensation, which detects the characteristics of the user’s state of use, the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro dynamically adjust the equalizationensuring a custom active noise cancellation effect which allows users to enjoy better and more immersive sound.

The world’s first TWS earbuds with 5C fast charging

The HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro are the world’s first TWS earbuds equipped with 5C fast charging technology, with up to 36 hours of standby time without charging case. For 2-hour music playback, a short 5-minute recharge is enough, and you can go back to immerse yourself in your favorite songs. Users can count on one 65% charge in just 10 minutes. Plus, for added convenience, the charging case can also be charged wirelessly.

Prices and availability

The HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro earphones are available in two colors: White and Gray. At the price of € 199.90 the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro are now available for purchase in Italy on Hihonor.com at this link.