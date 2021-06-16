Honor is a company that has managed to conquer an important place in the market also thanks to the support offormer parent company Huawei. Now, after months of silence, it has decided to resume its expansion by introducing the new family Honor 50 based on Android.

Made up of three different models named Honor 50, Honor 50 SE and Honor 50 Pro, unlike recent Huawei models, it will be able to count on official AI support Google services thanks to the collaboration agreement between the two companies.

Honor 50 SE is the lower-end model of the series and differs in the amount of RAM (6/8 GB), processor Mediatek Dimensity 900 and LCD display. The rear camera has three sensors and, like its brother Honor 50 Pro, has a 4000 mAh battery.

The top of the range of Honor’s offer is the 50 Pro model, also characterized by the CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 8/12 GB of RAM, rear camera with four sensors such as Honor 50 and 6.72 ″ Full HD + OLED display.

Honor 50 is the intermediate model of the family and offers a 6.57 ″ OLED display with Full HD + resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 8/12 GB of RAM and rear camera with four sensors, one of which is 100 megapixel.

All three smartphones will support the 5G connectivity and will be marketed with Android 11, customized by Honor with the proprietary interface named Magic UI.

Although the Chinese company has already announced that the Honor 50 series will also arrive on the Italian market, i remain a mystery prices and the launch date of these Android smartphones and for this reason we must temporarily rely on the prices imposed in China.

Honor 50 should cost from € 350 to € 440 depending on the memory configuration chosen while Honor 50 SE will have a price between € 310 and € 350. The top of the range Honor 50 Pro will start from a price of € 475 to reach around € 515 in the 12/256 configuration.

At this point we just have to wait for news on the part of the Chinese company to find out more details on the Italian marketing of these interesting smartphones.