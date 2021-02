The City Council initiates the file so that Sagarduy and Arango have a door in the stadium this year, after five years of fighting Trasante and Paco Sánchez, the first, left for Almarjal in 1987. Sagarduy and Juanín, in Cartagena-Elche on May 20, 1984. / ARCHIVE THE TRUTH

After a five-year period of incessant demands, meetings with up to five different councilors, communiqués, political entanglements and even motions in the plenary session, the legends that honored the Efesé shield throughout its history, from Cartagena FC, Cartagonova and El current FC Cartagena, at last they will be deservedly honored and recognized