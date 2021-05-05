A couple of weeks ago, under a terrifying heat, the grave of the great Cuban chess player José Raúl Capablanca woke up full of flowers in the Colón cemetery in Havana. His is a singular grave, in which instead of an angel or a cross a majestic white marble king guards the remains of the former world chess champion (1921-1927), the only Spanish-speaking monarch in the history of the discipline. One hundred years ago, on April 20, 1921, Capablanca defeated then-champion Emmanuel Lasker, a brilliant German player who for years delayed the confrontation with the Cuban challenger knowing what was coming. Lasker, who had seen him play and win important tournaments, finally agreed to fight Capablanca in Havana in a 24-game match, whoever reached 12.5 points or eight victories would be the winner.

That April 20, Capablanca and Lasker held game number 14 at the casino on the beach in Havana. The Cuban won, and the German no longer appeared before the board. The score was 9 to 5 in favor of Capa (4 wins and 10 boards).

Lasker said he felt unwell and criticized the “horrible” climate in Havana for celebrating a duel of this type, a strange excuse since the German had been to Cuba twice before (1896 and 1906), and also the first date agreed by both. for the duel it was January, a month with much less heat, and it was the champion himself who asked to postpone it until spring. The truth is that Lasker did not want to end up so humiliated and decided to renounce the title by letter, on April 27, 1921, a formula that Capa did not like (he had to be convinced to accept the crown).

José Raúl Capablanca, in the mid-thirties.

Under the same Havana embarrassment that annoyed the dethroned man, Capablanca was born in 1888, the son of a Spanish army officer stationed on the island. With him he learned to move the pieces at the age of three or four surrounded by soldiers in the Cabaña fortress, and immediately the boy began to beat him. “He was a good military man, but a bad chess player,” he would say of his father Capablanca, who at age 13 was already absolute champion in his country. In his 54 years of life he added more than 600 official games, with 315 wins and just 38 losses. He won 22 of the 37 major tournaments in which he participated, and between February 1916 and March 1924 accumulated 63 first-level games without losing, including the championship with Lasker.

Jaques Mieses, another great German player, thus compared the characteristics of both: “Lasker’s style is like a glass of clear water with a drop of poison. Capablanca’s is an even clearer glass of water, without the drop of poison. “

It has been said many times that Capablanca was a natural genius, a “pure” chess player with an apparently simple style. He preferred to win with technique, playing position, although his tactical vision was excellent and in the finals he was lethal. “My personal game system is fundamentally simple. I play with prudence and I do not look for unnecessary risks. I think that audacity is in direct contradiction with the principle of chess, which is not a game of luck, but of ability,” said Capablanca.

“Initiative”, he said, “is an advantage that must be taken advantage of at the first opportunity”, and advised anyone who would listen to him: “In order to improve your game, you should study the endings before everything else, since while they endings can be studied and mastered by themselves, the middlegame and opening must be studied in relation to the endings ”.

As a teenager he went to study in New York, where he spent much of his time playing games at the Manhattan Chess Club, and at the age of 20 he became an idol in the United States by defeating their national champion Frank Marshall. His career was brilliant, although his true rise to fame occurred during the San Sebastián tournament in 1911, to which he was not initially invited. It was attended by the best chess players of the time, including Rubinstein, Vidmar, Marshall, Tarrasch, Nimzowitsch, Bernstein, Spielmann, Maróczy, and even Lasker’s last two challengers – Schlechter and Janowski. Capablanca won the tournament unexpectedly and brilliantly (9.5 of 14 points), and after that success he challenged Lasker that same year to a duel for the world championship.

The German set conditions that seemed to the Cuban leonines – if the challenger’s victory occurred by a point of difference, the match it would be considered null; the challenger would not have rights to the publication of the games; and should deposit a guarantee of two thousand dollars (1,660 euros), among other requirements. The negotiation was frustrated, but it was shown since then that the strongest competitor for Lasker would be Capablanca from now on.

Account the great Leontxo García in his blog of this newspaper that Capablanca was “ahead of his time” and “chiseled an aura of almost invincible because his deep understanding of the strategy was far superior to what was known until then”. “His best games”, he affirms, “are a paradigm of the simplicity of geniuses: he makes the fan believe, for a while, that what is very difficult is actually easy.”

And this is one of his great difficulties: how much he was and how much he liked to live and enjoy. Since he won the very strong tournament in San Sebastián against the odds, “he dedicated much less time to his training than his toughest rivals of the time, and much less than the current stars of mental sports,” says Leontxo, who defines him as a true gentleman, a bon vivant that he was always well dressed, “very elegant and courteous, attractive, of exquisite education, refined manners and wide culture ”, nothing to do with the typical chess player of then and now. “A large part of competitive chess players live absorbed in their world, thinking about the game they just played, the one they will play tomorrow or a very interesting one they just saw; taking great care of the details of their clothing or their image in general does not fit well with that devotion, ”says Leontxo.

In his book My cool predecessors, Gari Kasparov reveals that Capablanca at the time “demonstrated his colossal superiority over his contemporaries”, and for that reason “precisely the myth of his invincibility arose.” “No one could see the small – and sometimes not so small – gaps in his style ultrapure. But those mistakes were not accidental, and in the encounter with Alekhine [quien lo derrotó en 1927] they became tragic, since they shattered the fruits of the enormous preceding work. Capa was falling because of his proverbial laziness, and a certain negligence in his game. If it was successful, why try harder? ”Said the Baku man.

After losing the crown to Alexander Alekhine, who conscientiously prepared for the match while the Cuban trusted everything to his superiority and, true to form, relied on his proverbial ability to solve problems directly on the board – he even went on tour promotional to Brazil weeks before the tournament – the Russian never gave him a rematch. Capa did not forgive him and until his death their rivalry was legendary – in their particular matches, Capablanca won nine times, with 7 losses and 33 draws.

Capa could have been world champion much earlier and with more preparation he would have retained the crown for much longer. After that defeat he continued to play at a good level, but above all he lived as he liked to live, enjoying himself. With the money obtained after beating Lasker (Havana put a bag of 20,000 dollars for the celebration of that match) built his first wife, a Camagüey beauty named Gloria Simoni, a mansion in Havana that on its terrace reproduced on the flagstones the final position of the last game against Lasker. Baptized the house Villa Gloria –Today it is in a dilapidated state and inhabited by five families.

Shortly before the start of World War I he was appointed consul in Saint Petersburg, and Capablanca, who had many romances in his life as he was a seducer, finally divorced Gloria and ended up married to the Russian princess Olga Chegodaeva. She was another woman of extraordinary beauty whom he met in the 1930s while working at the Cuban Embassy in the United States, and with whom he starred in several magazine covers of the time. On March 7, 1942, at the age of 54, he was struck down by an attack of hypertension while he was at the Manhattan Chess Club in New York, where he went with great frequency in the afternoons. A day later he died at Mount Sinai Hospital, the same hospital where Lasker had died a year earlier. His eternal enemy, Alexander Alekhine, then wrote: “There never was before, nor will there ever be again, such a genius.”

Capablanca’s remains were transferred by ship to Cuba and he was buried with all honors in the Colón cemetery – Fulgencio Batista ruled then, in his first constitutional mandate. After the mass funeral, the artist Florencio Gelabert sculpted the great white marble king that guards his tomb, which in these days woke up surrounded by flowers under the shame of Havana. Here, from time to time, his admirers come on pilgrimage, who remember the reply of the Argentine chess player of Polish origin Miguel Najdorf when they asked him who was the best player in history: “Capablanca was the best, because he didn’t need to bother.”