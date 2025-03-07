HONORone of the most relevant technology brands, has launched the Honor Alpha Planan ambitious strategy to become a leader in device ecosystems based on artificial intelligence (AI). With an investment of 10 billion dollars, the company seeks to create a future where AI is an integral part of everyday life, improving our productivity, society and culture.

This plan will begin to implement in a gradual way, starting with the devices of the Magic Series honor; The Honor Magic7 Pro and Honor Magic V3 that will be launched in Mexico at the end of March 2025.

In the words of James Li, Honor CEOthe AI ​​revolution is intended to deeply transform our productivity, society and even the culture itself. With this plan, HONOR It aligns with the vision of creating an “smart society”, where AI is not only a support tool, but an essential element that maximizes human abilities. The promise is clear: create an ecosystem of devices with artificial intelligence that offers users a level of integration and unprecedented functionality.

A human approach to AI

An investment of 10 billion dollars to create an open ecosystem of devices based on shared values.Courtesy Honor

Artificial intelligence has ceased to be a promise of the future to become a transformative reality that redefines the way we interact with technology. In the context of Honor Alpha PlanAI not only occurs as an advanced tool, but as the fundamental engine of an interconnected ecosystem that goes beyond individual devices.

By integrating artificial intelligence into all aspects of our daily life, HONOR It seeks not only to optimize our productivity, but also create personalized and anticipated experiences, where devices such as Magic7 Pro Honor or the Honor Magic V3 They not only respond to our needs, but they plan and meet them intelligently. This vision of AI not as an accessory, but as an essential element that enhances our human capacity, opens a future full of infinite possibilities.

Three phases to revolutionize technology

The visionary 3 -step plan details the phases that honor will adopt to give way to the new intelligent world.Courtesy Honor

He Honor Alpha Plan It is broken down into three key stages: