George Zhao, CEO of Honor, emphasized the importance of AI in the technology industry and the company’s commitment to creating personalized, intuitive and safe experiences for users.

Honor he presented to IFA 2024 a series of new devices with AI capabilities and an AI-powered privacy framework. The event saw the debut of several flagship devices, including the Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone, Honor MagicBook Art 14 laptop, Honor MagicPad 2 tablet, and Honor Watch 5 smartwatch.

Honor’s announcements

Honor Magic V3 stands out for its thin and light design, with a thickness of 9.2 mm and a weight of 226 g. The device is equipped with a resistant hinge and a 7.92-inch foldable internal screen. It packs a 5150 mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Honor Falcon camera system includes a 50MP telephoto lens, a 50MP main camera and a 40MP ultra-wide angle camera.

Honor Magic V3

Honor MagicBook Art 14 It is a thin and light laptop, weighing around 1 kg and measuring 10 mm thick. It features a 14.6-inch Honor FullView Touch display with a resolution of 3.1K. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and offers advanced AI capabilities thanks to the collaboration with Microsoft. With an industry-leading camera design, the laptop features a magnetically removable setup that improves privacy and adaptability, offering a wider and more immersive view. With this laptop, Honor aims to create a true ecosystem, which promises to make the Honor smartphone a true extension of its PCs.

The special webcam of Honor MagicBook Art 14

Also Honor MagicPad 2 stands out for its thin and light design. It features a 12.3-inch Honor Eye Comfort display with a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform and has a 10050 mAh battery.

Honor Magicpad 2

Furthermore, Honor Watch 5 is a light and comfortable smartwatch to wear, weighing 35g and 11mm thick. It features a 1.85-inch AMOLED color display and a silicon-carbon battery that offers up to 15 days of battery life.

Honor Watch 5

Colors and prices

Honor Magic V3: available in three colors (Reddish Brown, Green and Black) starting from 1999.90 euros.

Honor Magicbook Art 14: Available in Emerald Green, Starry Grey and White. More details to come.

Honor MagicPad 2: available in two colors (Moonlight White and Black) starting from 599.90 euros.

Honor Watch 5: It will be available in three colors: Black, Gold and Green.

Honor AI Agent Features

Finally, Honor announced its AI assistant to compete with Apple Intelligence. It is called Honor AI Agent and will be present inside the new Honor Magic 7 smartphone.