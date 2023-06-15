Honor 90 Lite is a new branded device Honor which will arrive very soon and which promises great things. His arrival is an unexpected but pleasant surprise, so if you’re curious today we’re here to tell you everything we know about it!
Honor 90 Lite arrives unexpected, here’s what we know!
The new Lite version of Honor 90 arrives completely unexpectedly. The device had managed to escape all radar and decided to surprise us. It’s official, it’s coming on the market on 20 Juneeven before the event scheduled in Paris on July 6th!
The smartphone suddenly popped up on the first European stores, including the Italian site of the brand, and the French site has even already entered the technical data sheet. The information is there: it will arrive in two colors, cyan lake and midnight black, to then also add a titanium silver for which, however, you will have to wait until June 30th.
The specifications are excellent even if unfortunately for the moment we are not given to know the price. Either way, we’ll let you judge for yourselfi via the data sheet below:
- HONOR 90 Lite displays: LTPS LCD 6.7″ 2388×1080, 19.9:9, 90Hz refresh rate, 93.6% screen-body, JNCD<1 color temperature calibration, night mode
- processor: MediaTek Dimension 6020 octa-core
- GPUs: Mali-G57 MC2
- memory:
- 8GB of RAM expandable up to 13GB virtually with Honor RAM Turbo
- 256GB internal
- os: Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS
- HONOR 90 Lite cameras:
- front: 16MP, f/2.45
- rear:
- 100MP main, f/1.9
- 5MP ultra wide angle + depth of field, f/2.2
- 2MP macro, f/2.4
- 1080p videos
- drums: 4,500mAh, 22.5W wired charging
- dimensions and weight of HONOR 90 Lite: 162.9×74.5×7.48mm for 179g
#Honor #Lite #arrives #unexpected #heres
Leave a Reply