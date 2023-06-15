Honor 90 Lite is a new branded device Honor which will arrive very soon and which promises great things. His arrival is an unexpected but pleasant surprise, so if you’re curious today we’re here to tell you everything we know about it!

Honor 90 Lite arrives unexpected, here’s what we know!

The new Lite version of Honor 90 arrives completely unexpectedly. The device had managed to escape all radar and decided to surprise us. It’s official, it’s coming on the market on 20 Juneeven before the event scheduled in Paris on July 6th!

The smartphone suddenly popped up on the first European stores, including the Italian site of the brand, and the French site has even already entered the technical data sheet. The information is there: it will arrive in two colors, cyan lake and midnight black, to then also add a titanium silver for which, however, you will have to wait until June 30th.

The specifications are excellent even if unfortunately for the moment we are not given to know the price. Either way, we’ll let you judge for yourselfi via the data sheet below: