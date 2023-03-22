Honor today announced the launch of the Honor 70 Lite smartphone in Italy at a price of 269.90 euros. The new design features a fingerprint unlock key on the side, and the phone has a 6.5-inch FullView display with built-in technology that effectively reduces blue light harmful to the eyes. The screen refresh rate is dynamic up to 90Hz. In addition to the 8MP front camera, Honor 70 Lite has a 50MP triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. Dual-View video recording lets you capture two perspectives using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The SoC equipped by the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G and the $GB RAM can be expanded by a further 3GB from those of the ROM, which has 128 in all. LThe battery is 5000mAh and allows users to get through the day. On a single charge, the device offers up to 19 hours of online video playback, 26 hours of music streaming, 14 hours of gaming or 52 hours of calls, allowing users to stay online and entertained throughout the day. Wired charging reaches 22.5W. The Honor 70 Lite also supports microSD cards with capacities up to 1TB.