This HONOR 50 5G is Honor’s first smartphone in Europe since its separation from Huawei, but it looks eerily familiar. This is because the Honor 50 is an almost identical twin of the recently reviewed Huawei nova 9, but with two key differences. The main camera has been upgraded to 108MP and comes with Google’s mobile services. And since these two were the main complaints regarding the nova 9, we can definitely see the potential in the Honor 50.

Honor 50 Specs Overview:

Dimensions: 160.0 × 73.8 × 7.8mm, 175g; Front and rear glass, plastic frame.

Display: 6.57 ″ OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5: 9 format, 392ppi.

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)

Memory: 256GB 8GB RAM

Operating system / software: Android 11, Magic UI 4.2, Google Play Services

Rear camera: Wide angle (main): 108 MP, f / 1.9, 1 / 1.52 ″, 0.7µm, PDAF; Ultrawide: 8 MP, f / 2.2, 120˚, 17mm; Macro: 2 MP, f / 2.4; Depth: 2 MP, f / 2.4.

Front camera: 32 MP, f / 2.2, 22 mm (wide angle), 1 / 3.14 “.

Video capture: Rear camera: 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30 / 60fps, gyro-EIS; Front camera: 1080p @ 30fps.

Battery: 4300mAh; Fast charging 66W, 70% in 20 min, 100% in 45 min (advertised).

Miscellaneous: Fingerprint reader (under display, optical); NFC

It could be assumed that the display of the Honor 50 5G is identical to that of the Huawei nova 9, but there appears to be some deviation in maximum brightness and color calibration. But first, let’s get the specs out of the way.

The Honor 50 5G is built around a 6.57-inch, 1080 x 2340px OLED display that can reach a refresh rate of 120Hz and has a touch sample rate of 300Hz for more responsive operation while gaming. . In the feature list there is also support for over 1 billion colors (10 bit).

Support for HDR10 or HDR10 + content is apparently available, but Netflix has refused to play HDR10 movies. However, the YouTube app played HDR compliant content. Now, the interesting part is that the Honor 50’s display shines it seems to be brighter than that of nova 9. In practice, apart from the hardware details, with the Honor 50 5G you can have the top Huawei but with the support of Google services, and that’s no small feat for this extraordinary smartphone.

