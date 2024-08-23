The HONOR 200 Series comes with a massive 5,200mAh Silicon-Carbon battery that allows for up to 61 hours of music playback on a single charge. Thanks to the 100W wired SuperCharge and the 66W wireless HONOR SuperCharge, exclusive to the HONOR 200 Pro, you can fully charge your device in just 41 minutes.

Inside is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. The HONOR 200 Pro reaches a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz to run mobile games and responsiveness like never before. Meanwhile, the HONOR 200 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 platform.

HONOR 200 Pro comes in two colour variants: Oasis Cyan and Midnight Black, while the HONOR 200 is available in Lunar White and Emerald Green.

For its new series HONOR adds more advanced cameras

For cameras, the brand collaborated with Studio Harcourt, the legendary Parisian portrait photography studio favored by celebrities worldwide, to jointly create the HONOR AI Portrait Engine.

By combining Studio Harcourt’s expertise and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, it enables access to professional studio-level portrait photography on smartphones.

The Pro version is equipped with advanced hardware and meticulously tuned AI-powered software, which recognizes even the subtlest nuances of lighting. It also features a 50MP main portrait camera with a Super Dynamic Sensor H9000, which allows you to capture compelling images with the perfect balance between light and shadows, even in challenging lighting scenarios.

With support for 4-in-1 pixel binning technology with a pixel size of 2.4μm, users can capture intricate details in their images even in low-light scenarios.

Additionally, the Pro features a 50MP telephoto portrait camera and a custom Sony telephoto sensor that delivers enhanced light-sensing capabilities, ensuring clear and faithful captures of distant objects with exceptional detail. New to the Pro is the powerful AI Portrait Engine enhanced with Artificial Intelligence, which is able to detect a single hair, producing realistic hair details while avoiding false blur.

HONOR 200 Series price and capabilities

The HONOR 200 Series will be available for purchase starting August 22, 2024 in Mexico. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at 10,999 pesoswhile the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at 12,999 pesos. HONOR 200 Pro comes in a 12GB + 512GB version and its price is 19,999 weights.

