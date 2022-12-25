*per Hanaa’ Tameez

In local news, it can be difficult to find the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent in the areas you cover. The latter is crucial for painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in the media.

At the end of October, the Honolulu Civil Beat announced which would maintain mobile newsrooms in public libraries across Hawaii, bringing groups of staff to work from the libraries. The hope was that this would give state residents a chance to learn about how the civil beat works, and would allow employees learn about issues important to communities across the state🇧🇷

Organizing office hours or meetings with journalists and the areas they cover is not a new idea, he said. Patti Eplerthe editor and general manager of civil beat🇧🇷 In 2018, the Dallas Morning News kept office hours at several North Texas libraries for residents to meet with journalists from the DMN and ask them questions. In 2019, The City organized the Open Newsroom for people to talk to your engagement team about the neighborhood issues that matter most to them.

Before the pandemic, the civil beat hosted in-person events at locations near its Honolulu office. In 2018, the Newsroom bought a van from the brand civil beat so his team could drive and meet residents across Oahu, the most populous of Hawaii’s 8 islands.

“During the pandemic, we started to do a lot more meetings and discussions online and we received people from all over the state”said Epler. “We learned that people are interested if they can reach us. So now, going to these more rural areas, it’s definitely a different audience. They are older, more work-oriented. They are not the same kind of political movements and agitators that come to our events.”🇧🇷

In early library sessions, Epler said people didn’t talk much about themselves. civil beat🇧🇷 There were a few people who wanted to know how comment moderation worked, and Epler grabbed his laptop and walked them through it. But mostly people wanted to talk to journalists from the civil beat about local issues in their communities because they had had difficulty getting in touch with their elected officials.

In one session, Epler said the transportation reporter for the civil beat🇧🇷 Marcel Honore, received much attention from visitors because they were concerned about the railway construction projects in their area. (These sessions also work best in libraries that have a separate room or space for the civil beatso the conversation doesn’t disturb library users who aren’t interested, she said).

“These people see themselves as very rural and feel that there is a Honolulu-centric force at play that they are not included in.”said Epler. “They feel very excluded from discussions. They were super grateful that we took the time to come and listen to them because they feel left out and it’s very difficult for them to get into the main part of Honolulu where most of the government meetings take place.”🇧🇷

The 1st mobile newsroom was at the Kahuku Public and School Library on Oahu. There, officials heard from residents who wanted to learn more about using social media for news. A few weeks later, the civil beat returned to Kahuku with Social Media and Engagement Manager Ku’u Kauanoewhich led a workshop for interested community members. Things like this are mutually beneficial for both residents and libraries: participants can learn something new, and libraries can welcome new patrons they might not otherwise have visited.

O civil beat there is one mobile writing schedule on the website and epler write a post a few days before the next session to let readers know who they can expect to meet and what the civil beat learned from the last one. While the main priority is not generating content from these visits, Epler said, they have started producing videos of each session with visitors telling the civil beat what they love about where they live. Epler noticed that people who come to talk to the civil beat are proud of where they come from and have no plans to move. They see raising awareness or reporting on issues in their communities as a way to improve them. News coverage often only reflects what is bad or wrong in their communities, so what civil beat see these short videos as a small step towards balancing that.

“I have been doing journalism for 40 years”said Epler. “In the past, I don’t think we would have even thought twice about leaving the office this way and taking staff out on a regular basis. It really helps people in our community understand what we do and see the possibilities.”🇧🇷

