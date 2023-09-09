Home page World

From: Josefin Schroeder

Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia attracts tens of thousands of tourists every year. A community offers holidaymakers pure relaxation, if it weren’t for the constant train noise.

Carinthia – Pörtschach am Wörthersee welcomes many guests every year. You will find what you are looking for here: relaxation and peace. The latter is always disturbed by the noise from passing freight trains. Last weekend, the train noise even caused holiday guests to leave the idyll voluntarily and early. That’s what she reported Kroner newspaper. Most recently, a burning boat on Lake Wörthersee caused a stir.

Tourists annoyed: freight trains and warning signals destroy holiday idyll on Lake Wörthersee

The reason for the holidaymakers’ early departure was not only the noise of the moving trains, but also the train’s nightly warning signals. The reason for this was repair work on the rail network, a spokeswoman for the Austrian Federal Railways said when asked Kroner newspaper with. These had to be carried out at night and were an exception, it is said.

The nighttime train traffic scares away holidaymakers at Lake Wörthersee (symbolic image) © Antonio Guillem/Panthermedia/Imago

For safety reasons, the warning signal sounded again and again. Holidaymakers, however, described it as a “honking concert”. Some didn’t hesitate for long and broke off their journey. Of course, this also affects hotel operators, who fear a loss of sales. Silivia Häusl-Benz, mayor of Pörtschach, is also concerned about the noise problem in the popular tourist resort. Your request to the Federal Railways: Work on the railway systems should take place outside of the main season.

“Stop the train noise”: Protests against noise on Lake Wörthersee

Like Pörtschach, some Wörthersee communities are doing well. Protests against rail noise and the rail connections between Klagenfurt and Villach are therefore not a new controversial topic. Initiatives such as “Stop railway noise” have been campaigning for a noise protection zone on Lake Wörthersee for years.

Lake Wörthersee in the Austrian state of Carinthia. The railway line through some communities around the lake spoils the idyll. (Symbolic image). © IMAGO / Panthermedia

