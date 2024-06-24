On June 19, update 2.3 arrived Honkai: Star Rail, the JRPG from miHoYo, the creators of Genshin Impact. In this way, it has been revealed that the Japanese company plans to celebrate this new content with all the fans of Mexico and the passionate fans of Cassava Roots during the coming weeks.

To celebrate the release of update 2.3 Honkai: Star Rail, miHoYo and Cassava Roots have come together to carry out a series of special dynamics. In 73 locations in Mexico City, consumers and fans will be able to try the collaborative drinks of “Valente Tea”, which is Blackberry + Passionfruit flavor, and “Pan Invitación de Verano”, which offers us a Taro or Honey Dew flavored Cloud Bread.

By purchasing two drinks, or a drink and a Cloud Bread, or two special Cloud Breads from the collaboration, fans will receive a limited-edition poster and bookmark with random art. That’s not all, since everyone who visits Cassava Roots stores and makes a post on one of their social networks with the hashtag #HSRxCassava with a photo of their drink, You can win a limited edition poster.

As if that were not enough, between July 6 and 7, at the Cassava Roots Amsterdam store, which is located at Amsterdam 288, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Mexico City, there will be a special celebration with cosplayersit is also possible to receive a page separator after interacting with the dynamics in the store.

From June 25 to July 22, Honkai: Star Rail will present an advertisement at Ámsterdam 232, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Mexico City. Inviting those who pass by to learn more about the game and the new update. On June 29 and 30, there will be an interactive activation with cosplayers in that same location, with many gifts and surprises for fans.

If you are a fan of Honkai: Star Rail or a boba lover, then you can’t miss this collaboration that will take place in Mexico City in the coming weeks. On related topics, Zenless Zone Zero It already has a release date.

Author’s Note:

Unlike Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail was more to my liking. Not only is it a JRPG, one of my favorite genres, but it can also be played in its entirety without spending a single cent on microtransactions. If I have time, I will participate in this collaboration.

Via: Official statement.