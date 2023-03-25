With the latest beta tests concluded for a month now, just enough time to make the necessary changes, and here is the free to play Honkai: Star Rail is ready to let the world know its release date. Plus, a well-welcome surprise!

As revealed by HoYoversdeveloper of the game and creator of f2p hits like Genshin Impact And Honkai Impact 3rdthis new title will see the light on pc and devices iOS And android from next April 26th, but it will later also be seen on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Overview

Honkai: Star Rail is a brand new space fantasy RPG about a journey through vast worlds of the unknown. The game features fantasy elements, with myths and legends integrated into the space science fiction story. The intuitive turn-based combat system, large maps with labyrinth exploration and immersive storylines compose an interstellar melody full of surprises and rewarding experiences, which echo throughout the universe!

Equipped with Stellaron, the protagonist boldly sets sail for the galaxy to delve into the truth surrounding the so-called “evil of all worlds”. Players will be able to experience a vast universe full of distinctive cultures, landscapes and sceneries. From the Herta Space Station, place where the story begins and you receive preliminary knowledge for the upcoming journey, a Jarilo-VIwhere numerous dangers are frozen under the snow, up to the flagship Xianzhou Luofuimbued with oriental fantasy, where the theme of immortality is the cause of both development and conflict.

Below you can admire a series of videos dedicated to the game!

PS5 and PS4 announcement trailer

Special Program

Source: HoYoverse Street Gematsu