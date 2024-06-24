Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 is now available on June 19 and HoYoverse will carry out a series of activities to celebrate this launch.

It is worth noting that in this update of Honkai: Star Rail called “Adios Colonipenal” arrived the Hunter of Estelaron, Firefly, and the important figure of the Corporation, Jade.

Additionally, a new version of the Simulated Universe directed by Tornillum, the “Differentiated Universe”, will soon be released, adding more excitement, dynamism and challenges to the game.

However, To celebrate the 2.3 update, HoYoverse prepared a special collaboration between its game and the Cassava Roots brand in 73 locations in Mexico City so that fans can say goodbye to Colonipenal.

Source: HoYoverse

We also recommend: Honkai: Star Rail reveals the release date of its version 2.3 that comes with new characters

Honkai: Star Rail x Cassava Roots: what date will this collaboration take place

The collaboration between Honkai: Star Rail and Cassava Roots will take place from July 1 to 31, 2024. Fans will be able to try a series of drinks and foods alluding to the video game with the touch of this brand specialized in Bubble Tea. We will have “Valente Tea” (Blackberries + Passion Fruit flavor). and “Summer Invitation Bread” (Taro or Honey Dew flavored Cloud Bread).

If that wasn’t enough, By purchasing 2 drinks, or 1 drink and 1 Cloud Bread or 2 Cloud Breads, special to the collaboration, fans will receive a limited edition poster and bookmark with random art.

Likewise, fans who visit Cassava stores and make a post on one of their social networks with the hashtag #HSRxCassava with a photo of their drink will be able to win 1 limited edition poster.

The icing on the cake will be an activity that will take place at Cassava Roots Amsterdam on July 6 and 7 where there will be a celebration with cosplayers. There you will have the opportunity to win a very special Honkai: Star Rail bookmark.

This is a good opportunity to learn about this HoYoverse game. Follow the conversation through our channel Discord and don’t miss our news through Google news.