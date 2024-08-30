The live broadcast of Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 who shared the main news and, even more importantly for many, included the codes to unlock some rewards within the free to play video game, including 300 Stellar Jade.
The update is called “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” and will be available from September 10th. The new features – visible through the video below – also include new characters including Feixiao, the General of the Xianzhou Yaoqing, as well as Lingsha – Cauldron Master from the Alchemy Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu, and Moze, the Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing. A Warp event is planned during the first half of version 2.5 with the return of various characters such as Robin, Black Swan and Kafka.
Honkai: Star Rail Codes and How to Claim Them
Here are the codes by Honkai: Star Rail:
- DB3FKWZ4NUG7 – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits
- NB2W2XZ46VJT – 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler’s Guide
- 2BKWKEHL6DJX – 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether
If you want to claim the codesremember that there are two ways but in any case you must have first unlocked the mailbox by completing the mission “A Moment of Peace”. Then you have to open the game, access the phone menu, click on the three dots near the character’s portrait, choose the option to use codes, enter the chosen code and receive the reward in the mailbox. If you want to do it outside the game, you have to go to the site, log in with your account, select your server, enter the code and then find the reward in the game.
We refer you to the new features of the current version, 2.4.
