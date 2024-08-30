The live broadcast of Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 who shared the main news and, even more importantly for many, included the codes to unlock some rewards within the free to play video game, including 300 Stellar Jade.

The update is called “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” and will be available from September 10th. The new features – visible through the video below – also include new characters including Feixiao, the General of the Xianzhou Yaoqing, as well as Lingsha – Cauldron Master from the Alchemy Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu, and Moze, the Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing. A Warp event is planned during the first half of version 2.5 with the return of various characters such as Robin, Black Swan and Kafka.