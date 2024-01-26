Hoyoverse today presented the version 2.0 Of Honkai: StarRailwhich will introduce many new features, including the planet Penacony, new characters, enemies, activities and much more.
Update 2.0 is titled “If One Dreams at Midnight” and will be available starting on the 7th February 2024. As usual, between one news and another, new promotional codes for Honkai: Star Rail have been shared which give 300 Stellar Jade and more.
The most important new feature of the next update is represented by Penaconythe new planet characterized by sumptuous and flamboyant settings, on which the Star Rail will stop and where the adventures of the Trailblazers will continue, with new challenges, mysteries to solve, enemies and allies.
There will also be some appreciated variations regarding exploration, such as sections in which the rooms are turned upside down, which should add that extra bit of variety that never hurts. On the fighting side, a series of battles will be introduced new standard enemies and bossescharacterized by peculiar gameplay mechanics and which will therefore ask players to adopt new strategies.
The update will also introduce two new sets of Relicone that boosts damage against debuffed enemies and the other that boosts the Break Effect stat, new character upgrade materials, and the Light Cone.
Not only that, the new feature will be introduced Atlas Systema sort of archive that allows you to easily keep track of the plot, the main and secondary missions faced since launch, and some updates to facilitate the upgrading of the Relics.
New characters, banners and 20 Star Rail Special Passes for everyone
New planet, new banners and consequently in version 2.0 of Honkai: Star Rail three new playable characters will be introduced, namely Black Swan, Sparkle and Misha.
Black Swan is a 5-star Nihility class and Wind element unit, specialized in damage over time (or DoT in jargon). Every time he attacks an enemy he can apply the “Arcana” debuff, which inflicts damage every time the latter acts, with the Skill also affecting multiple targets and lowering their defense. Ultimate further increases the damage taken by enemies and the power of DoTs.
Sparkle he is a 5-star Quantum element character belonging to the The Harmony path, i.e. specialized in supporting the team with various positive effects. Specifically, with the Skill he is able to increase critical damage and advance an ally's turn, thus allowing him to act sooner. Additionally, Sparkle increases the team's maximum Skill Point limit and allies' damage based on how many they use, with the Ultimate recovering a certain number of points and further increasing the power of this buff.
Misha he is a 4-star character from the Destruction path and an Ice element… who fights with a mop. His specialty is to freeze and inflict multiple damage with the Ultimate, whose number of attacks depends on how many Skills he has used and how many Skill Points are consumed by his allies.
During the first phase of version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail the banner with the 5 star characters Black Swan and Imbibitor Lunae, both accompanied by Misha. In the second phase, however, it will be the turn of the Sparkle and Jing Yuan banner.
There will also be a series of limited-time events, which will dispense Stellar Jade, materials for character enhancement, with puzzles and combat challenges focused on the new enemies introduced with the planet Penacony. Furthermore, with version 2.0 there will be two log-in events, which will provide a good overall result 20 Star Rail Special Pass.
