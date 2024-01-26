Hoyoverse today presented the version 2.0 Of Honkai: StarRailwhich will introduce many new features, including the planet Penacony, new characters, enemies, activities and much more.

Update 2.0 is titled “If One Dreams at Midnight” and will be available starting on the 7th February 2024. As usual, between one news and another, new promotional codes for Honkai: Star Rail have been shared which give 300 Stellar Jade and more.

The most important new feature of the next update is represented by Penaconythe new planet characterized by sumptuous and flamboyant settings, on which the Star Rail will stop and where the adventures of the Trailblazers will continue, with new challenges, mysteries to solve, enemies and allies.

There will also be some appreciated variations regarding exploration, such as sections in which the rooms are turned upside down, which should add that extra bit of variety that never hurts. On the fighting side, a series of battles will be introduced new standard enemies and bossescharacterized by peculiar gameplay mechanics and which will therefore ask players to adopt new strategies.

The update will also introduce two new sets of Relicone that boosts damage against debuffed enemies and the other that boosts the Break Effect stat, new character upgrade materials, and the Light Cone.

Not only that, the new feature will be introduced Atlas Systema sort of archive that allows you to easily keep track of the plot, the main and secondary missions faced since launch, and some updates to facilitate the upgrading of the Relics.