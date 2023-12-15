Today Hoyoverse announced all the news coming to Honkai: StarRail via theupdate 1.6 scheduled in a few days, including new playable characters and limited-time events, and a big surprise: the new 5-star character Dr. Ratio will be free for everyone the players. As usual we have summarized the most important details below.
Version 1.6 of Honkai: Star Rail is titled “Crown of the Mundane and Divine” and will be available starting from December 27, 2023. As per tradition, for the occasion Hoyoverse has shared three new promotional codes that give 300 free Stellar Jade and other useful resources.
The update will introduce new main missions set on Herta's Space Station, in which we will investigate an anomalous accident and get to know some personalities of the Genius Society. There will also be no shortage of new secondary missions dedicated to the various characters that make up the cast, including the new entries arriving with the update. There will also be a new boss, the Starcrusher Swarm King, who provides new materials to enhance the characters' Traces.
Another novelty is represented by the “Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears”a new expansion of the Simulated Universe with special rules, with Self-Modeling Resin, Star Rail Pass, Stellar Jade and other useful resources up for grabs.
Not only that, a new endgame activity will be introduced that will alternate with the Forgotten Hall every two weeks, called “Pure Fiction”. This is a horde challenge, where players will have to eliminate as many groups of enemies as possible within the number of cycles available, with the rewards varying based on the results.
All players who complete Stage 2 of Pure Fiction they will receive the 4-star character Lynx for free.
The news doesn't end here, because the Forgotten Hall from version 1.6 it will include two more plans, for a total of 12, providing more rewards, including Self-Modeling Resin. Furthermore, an auto-completion feature will be added, which allows you to skip the first 6 stages of each new version of Forgotten Hall and immediately get their rewards, as long as they have been completed previously.
Finally, as mentioned at the beginning, Hoyoverse has announced a big surprise: from the second phase of update 1.6 until the end of version 2.1, all players who log in will receive the new 5-star character Dr. Ratio freeall to celebrate the awards won by Honkai: Star Rail in the Google Play Awards, the App Store Awards and the TGA 2023.
New characters, banners and events
Honkai: Star Rail update 1.6 will introduce three new playable charactersnamely Ruan Mei, Xuei and Dr. Ratio.
Ruan Mei He is a 5-star character of the Ice element and belonging to the Harmony path, therefore specialized in supporting teammates in various ways. Specifically, with his skill he enhances the team's damage and the effectiveness of the Weakness Break. His Ultimate, however, allows his teammates to ignore part of their opponents' elemental defense and extend the duration of the Weakness Break. With his Talent he also increases the speed of the entire team and deals additional damage every time a Weakness Break occurs.
Dr Ratio instead it is a new 5-star unit that uses the Imaginary element and is part of The Hunt path, specialized in inflicting high damage on single targets. The peculiarity of his kit lies in the Ultimate, which inflicts high damage to an enemy and allows the character to subsequently perform Follow-Up Attacks. His Talent, however, offers a specific probability of activating a Follow-Up attack after each Skill, with the chances increasing based on the number of debuffs applied to the targeted target. As previously mentioned, the character will be free for all players, simply by logging in from phase 2 of version 1.6 by the end of version 2.1.
In the end, Xuei he is a 4-star character of the Quantum element and the Destruction path, specialized in causing Weakness Break on opponents. In particular, his Ultimate hits a single target while ignoring his elemental weaknesses, with the damage increasing in proportion to how much the stamina bar is reduced.
During the first phase of version 1.6 of Honkai: Star Rail the banner of Ruan Mei and Blade, with Xuei, March 7th and Tingyun as four-star characters with increased drop chances. In the second phase, the banners of Dr. Ratio and Kafka will be available, with Sushang, Natasha and Hook as highlighted 4-star characters.
There will also be new ones limited time events. In “Critter Pick” we will create strange creatures at Herta's Space Station, obtaining Jade Stellar and other rewards in exchange. In “Virtual Scentventure” we will face combat challenges with scores and special rules, with rewards that vary based on results in battle. Finally, “Planar Fissure” and “Realm of Strange” give double rewards in the Caverns of Corrosion and the Simulated Universes.
The “Gift Odyssey”, the log-in event that bestows, also returns 10 Star Rail Special Passes simply by logging into the game for seven days.
