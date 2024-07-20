Hoyoverse presented the contents of the version 2.4 of Honkai: Star Railwhich as per tradition will bring with it new playable characters, activities and events and much more. The news is summarized in the announcement trailer that you can find below, along with the new promotional codes released for the occasion.
The update is titled “Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue” and will be available starting on July 31st. After the Penacony story arc, players will return to Xianzhou Luofu to take part in a ceremony, the consequences of which will start a new adventure. In this regard, players will have access to a new map, the The Shackling Prisonwhere they will also face new types of enemies.
New update, new characters and events
Honkai: Star Rail Update 2.4 will introduce three characters which will alternate in the two phases of the scheduled banners, which will also see the return of Huohuo and Sparkle. Yunli She is a five-star Destruction class fighter with a physical element, specialized in attracting the attention of enemies, blocking their attacks and counterattacking with her greatsword.
Jiaojuinstead, is a Nihility-type character of fire element. His specialty is to inflict the Ashen Roast debuff on his opponents, who consequently suffer fire damage over time, which increases exponentially by accumulating stacks of this debuff.
Finally, a new version of will debut March 7thwhich unlike the original will be of the Hunt type with Imaginary element and will use a sword instead of a bow. Its specialty is to bind to a teammate on the field, to whom it gives a speed buff, obtaining in exchange a basic attack enhanced and with different characteristics depending on the ally’s class.
There will also be new limited-time events, including the unmissable Gift of Odysseywhich awards up to 10 Special Passes simply by logging into Honkai: Star Rail for seven days. Also announced is a collaboration event with Fate / Stay Night (Unlimited Blade Works), which will be available in Q3 2025.
300 Free Stellar Jade With New Codes
Below we have reported the new promo codes presented together with the 2.4 version of Honkai Star Rail, which will only be available until today.
- NS3ELGCC64LF – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits
- ZA2FMHCD6553 – 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guide
- QSKF4GUV6ML7 – 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Condensed Aether
To redeem the Honkai Star Rail codes listed above, you have two ways: through the official Honkai: Star Rail website or directly within the game. In the first case, just open the main menu and click on the button with the three dots at the top and choose the “Reedem Code” option, as in the example above. Once you have done that, all you have to do is enter the numbers and letters of the codes above and press the confirmation button.
Alternatively, you can redeem them from the official Honkai: Star Rail website by logging in with your Hoyoverse account and visiting this address. Again, simply type in your passwords and press enter.
