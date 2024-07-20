The update is titled “Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue” and will be available starting on July 31st . After the Penacony story arc, players will return to Xianzhou Luofu to take part in a ceremony, the consequences of which will start a new adventure. In this regard, players will have access to a new map, the The Shackling Prison where they will also face new types of enemies.

Hoyoverse presented the contents of the version 2.4 of Honkai: Star Rail which as per tradition will bring with it new playable characters, activities and events and much more. The news is summarized in the announcement trailer that you can find below, along with the new promotional codes released for the occasion.

300 Free Stellar Jade With New Codes

Below we have reported the new promo codes presented together with the 2.4 version of Honkai Star Rail, which will only be available until today.

NS3ELGCC64LF – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits

– 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits ZA2FMHCD6553 – 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guide

– 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guide QSKF4GUV6ML7 – 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Condensed Aether

To redeem the Honkai Star Rail codes listed above, you have two ways: through the official Honkai: Star Rail website or directly within the game. In the first case, just open the main menu and click on the button with the three dots at the top and choose the “Reedem Code” option, as in the example above. Once you have done that, all you have to do is enter the numbers and letters of the codes above and press the confirmation button.

Alternatively, you can redeem them from the official Honkai: Star Rail website by logging in with your Hoyoverse account and visiting this address. Again, simply type in your passwords and press enter.