Let's find out what's new for Honkai: Star Rail with version 2.1 scheduled for the end of March.

Today Hoyoverse presented the version 2.1 Of Honkai: StarRail and consequently all the new features arriving including new main missions, playable characters, events and more. Not only that, numerous gifts are also planned in view of the game's first anniversary. Update 2.1 is titled “Into the Yawning Chasm” and will be available starting from March 27, 2024 on all platforms. During the presentation, three promotional codes were shared as per tradition which allow you to redeem 300 free Stellar Jade for all players. The update will introduce new main missions that will continue the narrative arc of Penacony, the sumptuous dream world introduced with the previous version. Obviously there will also be new explorable areas, enemies, materials for upgrades and playable characters, to be precise Acheron, Aventurine and Gallagherwhich will populate the new upcoming banners. A new world for the Simulated Universe will also be added, through which it will be possible to obtain two new Planar Ornaments. According to the few details shared, “Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation” is an offensive set designed to face long battles with multiple waves of opponents, while “Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm” offers the bearer a buff when other characters in the team are of the same class. See also This is the multiplayer of Company of Heroes 3: we tested the skirmish mode in this gameplay (PC)

New banners and characters During the first phase of Honkai version 2.1. Star Rail will be available i banner of Acheron and Lucha, with the 4 star characters Gallagher, Pela and Dan Heng. During the second phase it will be Aventurine and Jingliu's turn, with Lynx, Luka and Serval among the 4-star characters with increased chances of obtaining. Acheron he is a 5 star character from the Nihility patch and uses the Lightining element. His skill deals damage to an enemy and those in the immediate vicinity while also gaining the “Slashed Dream” buff and applying a “Crimson Knot” debuff. Only once you reach nine stacks of Slashed Dream will it be possible to use his lethal Ultimate (which consequently does not require energy like all the other characters in the game), which inflicts heavy damage on all enemies on the field also based on the number of stacks of Crimson Knot applied. Aventurine He is a 5-star Preservation class character with an Imaginary element. His specialty is to guarantee shields to all allies with his skill, with resistance proportional to his defense statistic. His Ultimate damages an enemy and increases the critical damage of all allies who attack him. Finally, his Talent increases the resistance to altered statuses of allies and allows Aventurine to activate a seven-hit follow-up attack aimed at random targets. See also Shuuen no Virche -ErroR: salvation- in the West in 2023 In the end, Gallagher He is a 4-star character of Abundance class and Fire element. His role is to support the team through his Skill, which heals a teammate's HP. His Ultimate deals damage to all enemies and inflicts the “Besotted” debuff, which increases break damage and heals allies every time they attack.