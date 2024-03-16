Let's find out what's new for Honkai: Star Rail with version 2.1 scheduled for the end of March.
Today Hoyoverse presented the version 2.1 Of Honkai: StarRail and consequently all the new features arriving including new main missions, playable characters, events and more. Not only that, numerous gifts are also planned in view of the game's first anniversary.
Update 2.1 is titled “Into the Yawning Chasm” and will be available starting from March 27, 2024 on all platforms. During the presentation, three promotional codes were shared as per tradition which allow you to redeem 300 free Stellar Jade for all players.
The update will introduce new main missions that will continue the narrative arc of Penacony, the sumptuous dream world introduced with the previous version. Obviously there will also be new explorable areas, enemies, materials for upgrades and playable characters, to be precise Acheron, Aventurine and Gallagherwhich will populate the new upcoming banners.
A new world for the Simulated Universe will also be added, through which it will be possible to obtain two new Planar Ornaments. According to the few details shared, “Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation” is an offensive set designed to face long battles with multiple waves of opponents, while “Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm” offers the bearer a buff when other characters in the team are of the same class.
First anniversary events and gifts
Like every new version of Honkai: Star Rail, a series of features will be proposed limited time events with various minigames, combat challenges and more. There will be a large number of rewards up for grabs, including the precious Stellar Jade.
Not only that, version 2.1 of Honkai: Star Rail also marks the first anniversary since the release of the game and as a result Hoyoverse has prepared a series of gifts for players starting from April 26th. There will be a series of themed events, such as “Cosmodyssey”, a sort of game of goose that will award various rewards including a Self-Modeling Resin.
That's not all, because through the “Festive Gifts” event you will receive 20 Star Rail Special Pass by logging in and 1,600 Stellar Jade via the game's internal mailbox. Additionally, there will be special versions of the “Planar Fissure” and “Realm of the Strange” events that will award triple the rewards.
