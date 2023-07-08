Here are all the news announced by Hoyoverse during the presentation livestream of the update 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail.
Hoyoverse today presented the new arrivals in Honkai: Star Rail With the’update 1.2. We have summarized below all details sharedincluding the release date, upcoming banners, and upcoming limited-time events.
Version 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail will be titled “Even Immortality Ends” and will be available on PC, iOS and Android from July 19, 2023. As you may know, the PS5 version is also in the works, which will be available in the last quarter of 2023. During the live broadcast, as usual, three promotional codes were revealed with which to redeem 300 Stellar Jade for free and other useful resources.
This is a highly anticipated update by players, as will set the events of the plot in motion after the cliffhanger that abruptly interrupted the Xianzhou Luofu adventure in version 1.0, introducing new main missions and two secondary ones starring Yukong and Kafka. There will also be two new locations to explore, with new enemies and bosses, and chests to open.
As a result, the variety of situations in the Forgotten Hall and the Simulated Universe will also increase. The latter will see the introduction of new worlds with up for grabs new sets of Planar Ornamentwhich will further increase the options for building builds.
Limited time events, Yukong and 10 Star Rail Special Pass for free
L’main event of version 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail will be “Tales of the Fantastic” with special rules combat challenges. Up for grabs are the ever-useful Stellar Jade and other useful materials.
Other upcoming events include “Underground Treasure Hunt,” where we become treasure hunters in Belobong Underground through a small mini-game; “Where Are You, Mystery Trotter”, in which we will hunt down the elusive Warp Trotters; “Planar Fissure”, which will offer greater rewards in the Simulated Universe; “Realm of the Strange” with double rewards from Caverns of Corrosion.
The news doesn’t end there. From version 1.2 onwards, the first time you complete Stage 1 of Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou all players will get the character Yukong freeof which you can read our guide for the best build.
Also, the Gift of Odyssey log-in event will return, which it will bestow 10 Star Rail Special Passes for free simply by logging into Honkai: Star Rail.
