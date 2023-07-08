Here are all the news announced by Hoyoverse during the presentation livestream of the update 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail.

Hoyoverse today presented the new arrivals in Honkai: Star Rail With the’update 1.2. We have summarized below all details sharedincluding the release date, upcoming banners, and upcoming limited-time events. Version 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail will be titled “Even Immortality Ends” and will be available on PC, iOS and Android from July 19, 2023. As you may know, the PS5 version is also in the works, which will be available in the last quarter of 2023. During the live broadcast, as usual, three promotional codes were revealed with which to redeem 300 Stellar Jade for free and other useful resources. This is a highly anticipated update by players, as will set the events of the plot in motion after the cliffhanger that abruptly interrupted the Xianzhou Luofu adventure in version 1.0, introducing new main missions and two secondary ones starring Yukong and Kafka. There will also be two new locations to explore, with new enemies and bosses, and chests to open. See also Natalie Portman willing to return to Star Wars | Atomix As a result, the variety of situations in the Forgotten Hall and the Simulated Universe will also increase. The latter will see the introduction of new worlds with up for grabs new sets of Planar Ornamentwhich will further increase the options for building builds.

The Banners with the new characters: Kafka, Blade and Luka With version 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail will debut new playable characters, namely the 5-star Kafka and Blade and the 4-star Luka. In the first phase of the update will be available the banners of Blade with the 4-star characters Arlan, Sushang and Natasha. In the second phase it will be Kafka’s turn who will be accompanied by Luka, Sampo and Serval. Blade he is a 5-star character of the Wind element and the Destruction path, specializing in offensive skills that sacrifice his HP to enhance their effects. His skill consumes some of his life energy to increase the strength of standard attacks. His Ultimate also drains the character’s HP, to unleash a powerful attack on an enemy and adjacent targets. See also Dying Light enables cross-play on PC: Steam, Epic and GoG together in co-op Kafka is a 5-star character of the Lightning element and the Nihility path, capable of inflicting massive damage to enemies via the Shock altered status, which damages opponents over time. His Skill and Ultimate can target multiple enemies at once, and when an ally basic attacks a Shocked target, Kafka performs an additional hit. Luke is a 4 star fighter of element Physical and path Nihility. Thanks to his Skill he can inflict the Bleed status while with his Talent he accumulates stacks of “Fighting Will”, which enhance his basic attacks. In addition to damaging the hit target, his Ultimate reduces its defense, which could be very useful for boss fights.