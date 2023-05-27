Hoyoverse presented theupdate 1.1 Of Honkai: Star Rail, the game’s first major update. Below we’ve summarized all the details revealed for the occasion, such as the release date, new banner characters, events and more. Also announced was an event that will bestow up to 10 Star Rail Special Passes for free simply by logging into the game.

Version 1.1 of Honkai: Star Rail is titled “Galactic Roaming” and will be available from June 7, 2023. The update includes new activities for all three main areas of the game, namely the Herta Space Station, Jarilo-VI and the Xianzhou Luofu, as well as new side missions dedicated to various characters in the game. As per tradition, promotional codes have been given to redeem 400 Stellar Jade and other useful resources.

As for Genshin Impact, the updates of Honkai: Star Rail are also published every six weeks and are basically divided into two phases, each of which introduces a event banners with new playable characters. In the first phase we will see the debut of the banner of the 5-star character Silver Wolf, with Dan Heng, Asta and Serval which will be the 4-star units with the greatest probability of obtaining. In the second phase, however, there will be the Luocha banner, which will also see the entry of the new character Yukong, who together with Pela and Qingque will be among those with four stars with the greatest probability of being dropped. In addition, a new Light Cone banner will be available in both phases, with custom-made 5-star ones up for grabs for Silver Wolf and Luocha.

Furthermore, Yukong will be free with a limited-time event of Honkai: Star Rail taking place in version 1.2 scheduled for this summer, with more details to be revealed at a later date.

Silver Wolf is a 5-star character who uses the Quantum element and is part of the path The Nihility, or the class of Honkai: Star Rail specialized in applying debuffs and DoT to opponents. In particular, with his Skill he can add an elemental weakness to enemies, which is randomly chosen from the elements of the party characters. Additionally, his attacks apply a “Bug” that activates a random debuff that can lower the target’s ATK, DEF, or SPD. Finally, the Ultimate in addition to causing damage can reduce the defense of enemies.

Luocha it’s another 5-star unit, but it uses the Imaginary element and is part of The Abundance path, specialized in giving healing and other beneficial effects to the team. His Skill precisely restores the health of a single ally and if their HP is below a certain threshold, no Skill Points are consumed. Additionally, once upgrading this skill it also removes a debuff applied by opponents. The Ultimate deals Imaginary damage to all enemies and removes a buff. That’s not all, because Loucha, after using a certain number of Skills and Ultimates, activates an Abyss Flower, which gives healing to all allies when they hit an attack for a few turns.

In the end, Yukong is a 4-star character of Imaginary element of the path The Harmony, specialized in supporting the team with buffs. With his Skill increases the attack of allies in the two immediately following turns. Standard attacks deal additional damage and deplete the enemy’s stamina bar faster. The Ultimate deals Imaginary damage to a single target, and if the buff of her Skill is active, it also increases the CRIT Rate and DMG of allies.

Version 1.1 of Honkai: Star Rail will also introduce a series of limited time events. The main one is “Starhunt Game”, in which players will have to shed light on a mystery related to digital graffiti that appeared in the Herta Space Station. Up for grabs are Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and other materials useful for boosting allies. The most attractive reward, however, is represented by a 4-star Light Cone “Before the Tutorial Mission Starts” for the path The Nihility, obtainable only in this event, the characteristics of which, however, are not currently known.

On Jarilo-VI instead “Everwinter City: Museum Ledger of Curiosities” will take place, in which players will have to catch the thief who is stealing artifacts from the Belobog museum. Again among the rewards there are Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny and other useful materials.

Other scheduled events include “Stellar Flare” and “Lab Assistants in Position”, featuring combat challenges in which players will have to adopt particular strategies to get the better of their opponents in the least number of rounds possible and get their hands on the rewards up for grabs. While during “Garden of Plenty” the rewards of Calyx Golden and Crimson will be doubled.

Last but not least, the “Gift Odyssey” log-in event has been announced, which will award up to 10 Star Rail Special Passes for free over seven days, simply by logging into the game.