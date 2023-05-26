Hoyoverse has decided to postpone the presentation on Twitch and YouTube for Western audiences of theupdate 1.1 Of Honkai: Star Rail due to technical problems. In fact, it was not aired today as previously announced, but tomorrow, May 27, at 05:30 Italian time.

A clearly very uncomfortable timetable for European players, but on the other hand, in addition to the inevitable promotional codes with Stellar Jade free tomorrow (which you will find on our dedicated page), there will also be a further bonus of 100 extra Stellar Jade.

Another good news is that the same presentation for Chinese players went on air without delays and therefore the first details of the update have already arrived, such as the exit date and banners with new playable characters.

We therefore know that version 1.1 of Honkai: Star Rail will be available from June 7, 2023. In the first phase, the banners with the 5-star character Silver Wolf, accompanied by Asta, Dan Heng and Serval among those most likely to obtain. He will follow the Luocha banner in the second phase, with Pela, Qingque and Yukong.

Among the events there will be one dedicated to Silver Wolf in which players will have to graffiti the Herta Station with a prize up for grabs Four star Light Cone, the details of which are currently not officially known. For all other information we await the livestream which will be broadcast at dawn tomorrow.