It will be available in a few daysupdate 1.1 Of Honkai: Star Railthe first major update to the free-to-play RPG, and to prepare players, Hoyoverse has pointed to the date and time of server maintenanceduring which it will be impossible to access the game, the preload options and the classic compensation bonus represented by free Stellar Jade.

Work on the servers will begin in Italy on the stroke of the midnight on Wednesday 7 June 2023. According to the details shared, the maintenance should last about 5 hours, which means that barring any problems it will be possible to return to play from 05:00 in the morning on the same day.

Immediately after the start of the maintenance you will be able to start downloading the 1.1 update of Honkai Star Rail. From PC simply select the “Update” option from the launcher. From Android, however, everything happens automatically by starting the app, while for the iOS versions you will need to enter the App Store and select “Update” from the game page.

You can go ahead already now via the update pre-download. Also in this case from PC just select the appropriate option from the launcher, while from mobile you will find it directly on the main game start screen.

As in Genshin Impact, players of Honkai: Star Rail will also receive a bonus with each update after the maintenance of the servers. In this case we are talking about 300 Stellar Jade for free, which will surely come in handy in view of the new Silver Wolf and Luocha banners arriving in the next few days. In this regard, here is our summary with all the news, including characters, events and more, arriving with the 1.1 update of Honkai: Star Rail.