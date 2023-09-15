This evening Sony’s State of Play aired, during which it was possible to see Honkai Star Railcoming to PS5 onOctober 11, 2023.

Honkai Star Rail is a game by Hoyoverse, authors of Genshin Impact (already available on PlayStation). This is a sci-fi themed role-playing game. Like other games from the developer, it is a gacha that is, a game based on the collection of characters and weapons through a system of loot boxes, which must be opened with an in-game currency that can be obtained by playing but also (and above all) with real money.

Honkai Star Rail was already available for PC and mobile devices, but we have finally also discovered the release date of the PlayStation version. Tell us, how interested are you?