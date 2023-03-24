The release date of has been announced Honkai Star Rail, the free-to-play gacha RPG from Hoyoverse, the home of Genshin Impact. Mark it on your calendar: the game will be available on iOS, Android and PC (via Epic Games Store) starting from April 26, 2023, precisely at 04:00 Italian. Also, today Hoyoverse revealed that the game will also be released on PS5 and PS4 later.

The preload of the game will be available starting April 23, 2023. You can download the game from the Epic Games Store from herefor iOS devices on App Store and finally on Android devices from Google Play Store.

Also since official site of Honkai Star Rail you will be able to pre-register and thus obtain various bonuses at launch including a character and various Star Rail Passes, which have the same function as the “wish” of Genshin Impact, or rather obtain characters and equipment:

50,000 Credits

x18 Star Rail Passes

Avatar (Trailblazer Welcome)

Serval, a 4-star character

In the same portal it is also possible to participate a “All-Star Invite” web event to unlock more rewards at launch.

Honkai: Star Rail is a Turn-based RPG with strategic elements set in a sci-fi universe, where the player will be able to freely customize his team as he explores the galaxy. The game mixes science fiction and mythological elements and if you want to know more we suggest you read our tried Honkai Star: Rail.