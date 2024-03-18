













HoYoverse announced that the new update of Honkai: Star Rail2.1 and which is known as Into the Open Abyss, will be available on March 27, 2024.

This not only includes new scenes and characters, but will take the Road Tracers to the depths of Colonipenal.

But the company still announced that there will be a series of events and benefits for players. That will be part of the celebration of the game's first anniversary.

When version 2.1 of Honkai: Star Rail is ready, those who log in will be able to receive 20 special Star Rail Passes, 1,600 Star Jades and other rare items.

As for what's new in the update, it will have the Actors of Destiny function to help you better understand the history of Colonipenal.

And in the Path Tracer mission, players will experience the main story from the perspective of other characters.

Fountain: HoYoverse.

With Into the Open Abyss of Honkai: Star Rail Acheron, a mysterious five-star wanderer who is a skilled swordswoman, will debut.

By accumulating charges of Broken Dreams, Acheron can activate his ultimate ability and deliver deadly blows to his enemies.

But she is not the only novelty, since Aventurino, another five-star character and one of the Ten Hearts of Stone, will still arrive. He is an invaluable shield to his allies.

Summary of the content of the special program of “Into the Gaping Abyss”, version 2.1 of Honkai: Star Rail Honkai: Star Rail version 2.1 “Into the Gaping Abyss” will be released on March 27. Come see what's new about the exclusive characters Acheron and… pic.twitter.com/J5orqJAKVC — Honkai: Star Rail ES (@honkaisr_es) March 16, 2024

Even upon reaching a sufficient number of stacks it can launch an extra attack. Another character who will arrive Honkai: Star Rail is Gallagher, a four-star character who is an expert in mixing drinks and is very useful in battle.

Fountain: HoYoverse.

There will still be exclusive five-star characters, Jingliu and Luocha, in the Event Jump during the first and second half of version 2.1. But what we mention is only part of what you can enjoy.

