The revelation of the arrival of update 2.0 a Honkai: Star Rail It took place through a very special program called “Si Sueñas a Medianoche” that took place on January 26.

Now, with update 2.0 we will have the arrival of the long-awaited world Colonipenalin addition to starting the main Road Tracer missions of this new scenario.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that these missions will be included from version 2.0 to 2.2 and will end with the epilogue of 2.3.

Likewise, we will have three new characters that arrive with the aforementioned update: Black Swan, Sparkle and Misha. Each one will add unparalleled thrills to this special adventure.

If this were not enough, In update 2.0, two friends from Xianzhou will meet the Road Tracer: The 5-star limited character Dan Heng – Imbitor Lunae and Jing Yuan, who appear in the first and second phases respectively of the Event Skips.

Honkai: Star Rail – When does the next banner drop?

The next Honkai: Star Rail banner will start from February 6, which is the same day the game's 2.0 update arrives.

In this period we will have 4 special banners that are divided into 2 and 2. For those who are just getting into this game or, failing that, do not know the subject of gatchas, there is always one with a new character and another with one that is back. And this February 6, Black Swan and Dan Heng will arrive.

Also, part 2 of star jumps comes with Sparkle. These are all 5-star characters, however, we will also have Misha who is 4 and comes in this long-awaited banner.

