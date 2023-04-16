Honkai Star Rail he achieved well 10 million players and it’s not out yet. Of course we talk about pre-registrations, which give us an idea of ​​the level of interest this new free to play is attracting. As a new game from HoYoverse, creators of Genshin Impact, it’s not too strange that the game is making so much noise.

Honkai Star Rail will not overlap too much with Genshin Impact as it will offer turn-based combat, rather than real-time action clashes. We will have to see if the news will be able to keep the public, but with ten million pre-registrations the premises are at least fairly positive.

Pre-registration in Honkai Star Rail obviously allows you to get bonusesi.e. 20 Star Rail Passes – one of the game’s premium currencies used to obtain characters – and Serval, a 4-star electric-type character.

The image celebrating 10 million pre-registrations in Honkai Star Rail

In our test we explained to you that “Although it is clearly once again a well-finished and well-developed title, and its technical sector puts it head and shoulders above a good part of the gacha competition in circulation, Honkai: Star Rail does not seem calculated to us with the same cunning as his “big brother” Genshin Impact. The RPG nature of the title, with mechanics actually a bit too simple for those who have been hanging out in the genre for some time, unites it to too many other titles with similar systems, and does not allow you to pass over to aggressive monetization with the same ease with which it tended to be done with Genshin. He will probably still be able to build a massive community, yet this time we doubt he can make dizzying numbers. We will see if time will prove us right or not. “