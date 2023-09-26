The pre-registrations related to the PS5 version of Honkai: StarRail they have already reached quota a million: miHoYo announced it, reminding users that by registering it is also possible to participate in the prize draw for a PlayStation 5 console.

Released on PS5 on October 11th, Honkai: Star Rail has already achieved great success on PC and mobile, as is now tradition for projects linked to the HoYoVerse, see for example the incredible numbers grinded so far from Genshin Impact.

The game was also shown in action on the Sony console during the Tokyo Game Show 2023with a 16-minute gameplay video captured on PS5 which confirms the quality of the conversion.