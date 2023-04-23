Honkai Star Rail can now be downloaded ahead of its release date with the pre-load available on PC, iOS and Android but still not on PS4 and PS5: in the meantime, a new one has been released trailer dedicated to Seeleone of the heroines of the game.

The game represents the new high caliber production from the Genshin Impact team, which automatically makes it a title to watch.

Early pre-load is available at Epic Games Store or through the official site of the game, as well as on App Store for iOS And Google Play Store for Androidwhile we await information on the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Honkai Star Rail is chronologically placed after Honkai Impact 3rd and is part of the so-called Hoyoverse, or the universe created by the MiHoYo games, but it is not necessary to have played the previous titles to take part in this new action RPG.

Being a free to play, anyone can access it and try it right away, and then decide whether or not to continue through the standard monetization of the team’s games. We have seen in recent days that Honkai Star Rail has reached 10 million players even before its release, set for April 26, 2023.