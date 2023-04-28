Honkai: Star Rail, the latest game from Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse, has already been downloaded more than 20m times.

Needless to say, this is an enormously impressive figure considering the game only came out two days ago, even if it is free to download.

Here’s Honkai: Star Rail’s release trailer to show it in action.

The game has broken records by reaching the number one spot on the iOS game download chart in more countries than any game that has come before, as noted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Prior to Honkai: Star Rail’s release across PC and mobile, the game had over 30m pre-registrations. 21m of these came from China, with the extra 10m coming from across the globe. The game is currently also in development for PlayStation.



Starlight Express. Image via Weibo.

Eurogamer recently gave Honkai: Star Rail a Recommended badge, with our Jessica calling it “more than Genshin Impact in space”.

“Maybe the story’s execution will fall flat at times, and the environments might look a little soft, but with the promise of a text from your buds around the corner, and delightful combat challenges to suss out, I can’t help but get excited for the Astral Express’s next destination,” she wrote in her review.

