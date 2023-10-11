From now Honkai: StarRail It is also available for free on PS5, after having already conquered millions of players on PC and iOS and Android mobile devices. The launch took place in conjunction with the publication of theupdate 1.4which introduces new characters, story missions, and limited-time events.

For those unfamiliar, Honkai: Star Rail is a Free-to-play turn-based RPG with gacha mechanics created and sci-fi style settings created by Hoyoverse, the studio behind Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact.

In the game we take on the role of the Trailblazer, a boy or girl with no memory of their past who will join a faction that explores space aboard a gigantic train called the Astral Express, which stops from time to time on new planets.

Being a live service structured similarly to Genshin Impact, the game will receive content injections at regular intervals of six weeks via free updates which add story-expanding missions, limited-time events, and new playable characters. If you want to know more here is our review of Honkai: Star Rail.