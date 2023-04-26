Honkai Star: Rail from today it is available on PC and iOS and Android mobile devices, with the PS5 version planned for the future. To celebrate the launch, Hoyoverse has shared with the community a number of promo codes that they give out 400 Stellar Jade for free and other useful resources, ideal for starting their journey into deep space in the best way.

Honkai: Star Rail is a Turn-based RPG with strategic elements set in a sci-fi universe, where the player will be able to freely customize his team as he explores the galaxy by recruiting new characters from time to time. It is a free-to-play game with gacha mechanics, like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, both also made by Hoyoverse. On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find the proven Honkai: Star Rail with our first impressions.

In addition to the numerous bonuses available at launch for those who have pre-registered, Honkai: Star Rail players can access a bonus of materials and Stellar Jade, which is the resource for obtaining new characters such as the Primogems of Genshin Impact, thanks to a series Of promotional codes published by Hoyoverse, which we report below:

HSRGRANDOPEN1 – 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits (available until 17:59 Italian on April 30)

HSRGRANDOPEN2 – 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits (available until 17:59 Italian on April 30)

HSRGRANDOPEN3 – 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits (available until 17:59 Italian on April 30)

HSRVER10XEDLFE – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits (expiration date unknown)

STARRAILGIFT – 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler's Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credits (available for an unlimited time)

The promotional code redemption screen, source IGN USA

For redeem promotional codes of Honkai: Star Rail you basically have two ways. The first is via the game’s official site, to this address. Once you enter the portal, click on “More” at the top of the screen and then “Reedem Code”. Once done, you just need to enter the codes correctly to receive the rewards directly in the game. The second is directly from the game, by opening the pause menu and clicking on the “Redemption Code” button in the profile section, like in the image above.

Rewards are sent to your internal in-game mailbox, which you will only have access to once the mission “A Moment of Peace” is completedwhich takes place in the initial stages of Honkai: Star Rail.