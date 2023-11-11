Hoyoverse has decided to celebrate the milestone reached by Honkai: Star Rail on PS5which in the space of a month attracted over a million players on this platform alone, giving players a gift 380 free Stellar Jadethe resource needed to obtain new characters in the free-to-play JRPG.
Specifically, all players, including those on PC and mobile, will receive 200 Stellar Jade in the next few days as a form of thanks for the milestone reached on PS5. Added to these are another 180 through a mini-event which involved reaching 10,000 comments for a post on HoyoLab official portal, a goal already largely achieved by the community. We are therefore talking about a total of 380 Stellar Jade, a certainly welcome bonus in view of the arrival of the many new features of update 1.5 scheduled for next week.
How to redeem bonus Stellar Jades
To obtain these 380 Stellar Jade you won’t have to do much: in fact, you just need to have reached the Trailblaze Level 4 or higher in Honkai: Star Rail, which requires just a handful of hours of gameplay.
Other than that, it’s a matter of waiting for the November 24, 2023the day on which this bonus will be distributed to players on all platforms, who will be able to redeem by December 27th via the game’s internal mailbox.
