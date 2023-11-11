Hoyoverse has decided to celebrate the milestone reached by Honkai: Star Rail on PS5which in the space of a month attracted over a million players on this platform alone, giving players a gift 380 free Stellar Jadethe resource needed to obtain new characters in the free-to-play JRPG.

Specifically, all players, including those on PC and mobile, will receive 200 Stellar Jade in the next few days as a form of thanks for the milestone reached on PS5. Added to these are another 180 through a mini-event which involved reaching 10,000 comments for a post on HoyoLab official portal, a goal already largely achieved by the community. We are therefore talking about a total of 380 Stellar Jade, a certainly welcome bonus in view of the arrival of the many new features of update 1.5 scheduled for next week.