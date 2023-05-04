Honkai: Star Rail is finally here and like its “cousin” Genshin Impact boasts a rich cast of playable characters. Among the most popular among players is Himekotoday the protagonist of our pages thanks to the very successful cosplay made by Larissa Rochefort.

Himeko is one of the central characters of the new Hoyoverse RPG. She is a brilliant scientist who years before the events of the game discovered and repaired the Astral Express, the mammoth space train used by players to visit the various planets of the Honkai: Star Rail universe. She is also one of the first 5-star units in the game, i.e. of the highest rarity, specializing in facing multiple opponents simultaneously with technological weapons, including an orbital laser that pulverizes the unfortunate in turn.

As we can see from the shots below, the cosplay made by Larissa Rochefort faithfully represents all of Himeko’s elegance. The costume, consisting of a long white dress and a dark jacket, was made to perfection, as were the accessories and the characteristic weapon-case of this character.

