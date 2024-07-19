Hoyoverse has just announced that update 2.4 of Honkai: Star Rail It will arrive on July 31 and will be called Sky of Martial Glow.

In this update of Honkai: Star Rail The Astral Express is heading to a familiar destination: Xianzhou’s Luofu. There, they will meet old and new friends during the Star Combat Skills ceremony.

This update will introduce two new characters, Yunli and Jiaoqiu, as well as a mysterious new map. March Seventh, a beloved character, will also begin her sword training journey.

As if this wasn’t enough, the trailer broadcast revealed some exciting news for fans around the world: Honkai: Star Rail is collaborating with the Fate/stay night animation [Unlimited Blade Works]scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2025.

In the new version, the story of the Star Combat Skills ceremony will be introduced to players. Although the disaster of the Ambrosia Tree in Xianzhou’s Luofu has been contained, the character Pathfinder is still an important witness to the legendary stories of Xianzhou.

This special event aims to calm the mood in Luofu and at the same time invite friends from abroad, showcasing Xianzhou’s hospitality.

What else is coming in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4?

With version 2.4 of Honkai: Star Rail A new map, the Prison of the Chained, will open. This prison, strictly supervised by the Ten Leaders Commission, is where Xueyi and Hanya work. The Prison of the Chained is intended for the detention of dangerous criminals, and its entrance is hidden underwater in the depths of the Scale Gorge.

The new version not only brings a brand new map for players to explore, but also introduces a new 5-star character: Yunli. The main feature of this Physical-type character who follows the Path of Destruction is her ability to counterattack enemies.

Another representative of Xianzhou’s Yaoqing will join Yunli at the Star Combat Skills ceremony: the 5-star character Jiaoqiu. This Fire-type character who follows the Way of Nihility has the ability to inflict a negative status called Roasting on enemies when attacking them. Meanwhile, exclusive 5-star characters Huohuo and Sparkle will appear respectively in the Leap events in the first and second half of Version 2.4.

What do you think of everything that comes to Honkai: Star Rail?