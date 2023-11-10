Honkai: StarRail it’s a success on too PS5: according to what was announced by miHoYo, the game has exceeded quota one million players on the Sony console and the team will not fail to celebrate the important milestone by bestowing rewards on users.

In fact these numbers were definitely in the air, if we consider that the pre-registrations of Honkai: Star Rail on PS5 had reached one million and therefore the figure was confirmed in fact, although it is just the beginning of a long journey.

As already seen for Genshin Impact, in fact, the post-launch support by Honkai: Star Rail promises constant updates and news, and it is no coincidence that the rich update 1.5 was recently made available.