Honkai: Star Rail it is one of the games of the moment also thanks to its vast cast of characters that has already conquered millions of players, as per tradition for the titles of the Chinese house Hoyoverse, and also enjoyed some success in the cosplay scene. The famous cosplayer also proves it to us Han Ame which offers us the Himeko cosplay.

Himeko is one of the 5-star characters, i.e. of the highest rarity, present at the launch of Honkai: Star Rail and specializes in scorched earth among enemy ranks using technological weapons, such as flaming blades and an orbital laser that pulverizes the unfortunate ones on duty. She is also a central character in the story, as she is the scientist who governs the Star Rail, or the gigantic space train by which the protagonists travel between the planets and which also gives the game its name.

As we can see in the shots below, the cosplay signed by Hane Ame looks like a decidedly successful representation of the character, with the costume that has been recreated to perfection. To make everything even more convincing, the post-production takes care of it, with the effects of flames and the scenography that recalls a railway station, particularly apt in this case.

