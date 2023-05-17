Phase 2 of version 1.00 of has started today Honkai: Star Rail which saw the arrival of the new banner with Jing Yuan and to celebrate Hoyoverse shared a new one promotional code limited time that bestows a small, but welcome, amount of Free Stellar Jade and Extra Credits.

Here is the promo code May 17, 2023 by Honkai: Star Rail:

HSRVER10JYTGHC – 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits

This is definitely a useful bonus now that Jingyuan is available in the event banner of the game, considering that it is one of the strongest characters at the moment, as we explained in our tier list with the best characters of Honkai: Star Rail.

For redeem the code above you have two ways: via the official site of Honkai: Star Rail or directly within the game.

In the first case, just open the main menu and click on the button with the three dots at the top and choose the option “Reedem Code”, as in the example above. Once done, all you have to do is enter the numbers and letters of the codes above and press the confirmation key.

Alternatively, you can redeem promo codes from the official Honkai: Star Rail website by logging in with your Hoyoverse account and visiting this address. Also in this case, simply type the password above (respecting capital letters) and press enter.

If you have done everything correctly, you will receive your rewards in the internal mailbox of the game. You can access it from the pause menu and by clicking on the envelope icon on the right. Once inside, just press “Claim All” to get all the rewards in one go.

We also remind you to often visit our page with all the active Honkai: Star Rail promotional codes, which we update every time Hoyoverse decides to give its players a gift as in this case.