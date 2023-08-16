Through social media, Hoyoverse announced date and time of presentation of theupdate 1.3 Of Honkai: Star Rail and also unveiled two new characters: Jingliu, Topaz and her partner Numby.

The live stream will air at 13:30 Italian on Friday 18 August 2023. You can follow her on the Honkai: Star Rail YouTube channel to this address or from the player below on the date and time indicated.

There is still no official release date, but taking into account the strict Hoyoverse lineup, version 1.3 of Honkai: Star Rail will be available on August 30th. We already know that with this update, the banners of the new five-star playable characters Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan, as well as the four-star Lynx, will make their debut. There will be other news, such as new main and secondary missions and limited-time events, of which we will discover all the details in a few days.