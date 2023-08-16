Through social media, Hoyoverse announced date and time of presentation of theupdate 1.3 Of Honkai: Star Rail and also unveiled two new characters: Jingliu, Topaz and her partner Numby.
The live stream will air at 13:30 Italian on Friday 18 August 2023. You can follow her on the Honkai: Star Rail YouTube channel to this address or from the player below on the date and time indicated.
There is still no official release date, but taking into account the strict Hoyoverse lineup, version 1.3 of Honkai: Star Rail will be available on August 30th. We already know that with this update, the banners of the new five-star playable characters Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan, as well as the four-star Lynx, will make their debut. There will be other news, such as new main and secondary missions and limited-time events, of which we will discover all the details in a few days.
New characters announced
As a result, the new characters announced today should debut in the game with the version 1.4to be released in October 2023.
Jingliu she is an ice element swordswoman and is part of the path The Destruction, or DPS with particular characteristics that can sometimes have tank characteristics or mechanics related to PS.
Topaz and his helper Numby instead take advantage of fire element skills and are part of The Hunt path. We’re talking about an offensive class again, but in this case specialized in taking out single targets.
#Honkai #Star #Rail #announced #date #time #presentation #update #characters
Leave a Reply